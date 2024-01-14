New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the preparatory meeting for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on Saturday.

The Yatra is set to kick off on Saturday from Manipur. CM Reddy is currently on a visit to the national capital.

Also Read | Ram Temple Inauguration: Akhilesh Yadav Receives Invitation for Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya, Says Will Visit With Family After January 22.

Along with Reddy and Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal were also present at the meeting.

Congress President Kharge will flag off the yatra and top leaders of the party will be present at the event. The Yatra will travel through 15 states, covering 6,713 km and it will culminate in Mumbai on March 20.

Also Read | ‘Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi Died Due to Cow Slaughter Curse,’ Says BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde.

Meanwhile, the party said on Saturday that the Yatra is an ideological battle the grand old party is waging against the "politics of polarisation and social, economic and political injustice".

"It is an ideological yatra by a political party but not an electoral yatra," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said here on Friday.

During a press conference on the eve of the Yatra, Ramesh, along with Manipur incharge Girish Chodankar, former Manipur Chief Minister Ibobi Singh, PCC president Meghachandra Singh and former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, announced that Rahul Gandhi will embark on sixty-day Yatra from Khangjom in the Thoubal district from Saturday.

"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is the second step after the Bharat Jodo Yatra. While the first yatra was for seeking love and harmony across the country against the politics of hate and violence, this yatra was for seeking justice for the people of the country. It includes social, economic and political justice," he said.

Noting the four pillars of the Constitution--Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity, the Congress leader added, "The current regime, during the last ten years, has done everything to deny the people of the country social, economic and political justice."

Ramesh informed further that Rahul will spread the word on the party's 'positive' agenda and seek justice for the people of the country.

"While India is the largest democracy in the world, right now it has turned into a one-man show. There is no 'loktantra' but just 'ektantra'", Ramesh said, adding that the Yatra is aimed at strengthening the democracy and the democratic institutions of the country.

Ramesh said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday formally invited all the INDIA leaders to participate in the Yatra as it passes through various states like West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Maharashtra and others.

"During the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing two public meetings every day. Besides, he will be meeting between 20 and 25 people every day from different sections of society. He will also be interacting with the civil society groups," he added.

Ramesh said that during the next eleven days, the Yatra will remain in five northeastern states of the country.

On January 23, he will hold a public interaction with locals in Guwahati on the party's manifesto.

"Before starting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi will pay homage to the martyrs at the Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal. This is a historic memorial, which was inaugurated by the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, in 2016 when Ibobi Singh was the Chief Minister of Manipur," Ramesh added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)