New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A case was registered after Indian archer Abhishek Verma's wife's bag containing a laptop, some documents and cash over worth Rs 1 lakh was stolen in Delhi's Rohini area.

The Delhi police have constituted a team to nab the culprits and a probe into the matter is underway.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Gangster Goldy Brar.

"My wife was en route to home from her office in the evening. She parked her Audi car near Rohini Sector 7 or 8 for shopping. But when she returned after some time, the window of the car was broken and the laptop bag was stolen. The laptop bag contained a laptop, some documents and over Rs 1 lakh in cash," the archer said.

"The police was informed after which the CCTV was checked. Nearly seven people were seen deboarding an e-rickshaw who broke the windowpane and stole the bag and fled away," Verma added.

Also Read | India Reboots Rail Operations to Strengthen Links With Bangladesh.

According to the Delhi police, The incident took place at around 7.30 pm when the archer's wife stopped in Rohini Sector 7-8 for shopping.

"We have seen the CCTV footage in which an e-rickshaw is seen approaching the car. We have sent a team to nab the accused. A probe into the matter is underway," said a police official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)