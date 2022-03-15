A visual from the site of building collapse in the Kashmere Gate area in North Delhi.

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): An under-construction building collapsed in the Kashmere Gate area in North Delhi on Monday, informed the police.

According to the police, eight people have been rescued so far including three who sustained injuries.

As per the police a PCR call around 5.30 pm that a three-storey building had collapsed, after which a team of the fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reached the spot and conducted the rescue operations.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Three people were injured and they were identified as Dilip (22), Mohammad Musaib (25), and Mohammad Shami (42)."

Apart from the eight rescued, 25 others were also working in nearby shops or were passersby. They were also stuck in the debris. All of them were evacuated by residents, he said.

Residents told ANI that they heard a loud noise and rushed to the spot to help people. With bare hands, they started removing debris and took the injured people out and they were rushed to the hospital.

"This incident took place around 5 pm. No casualty has been reported so far. A team of NDRF has also reached the spot. Rescue work has been started. The owner had taken sanction of building plan last year," Rajesh Goyal, Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Vinay Narang, president Automotive Parts Merchants' Association (APMA) said they have rescued more than 50 people. "It was the first time such incident happened in the area," he added.

Ganesh Gupta, who runs a cardboards shop in the area said that around 5 pm he heard the noise, and when he came out the building had collapsed. Another resident Shweta, who resides near the building, said the building was under construction and several people were trapped after it fell down.

Police said further said that they are currently focusing on the rescue operations and later they will take the action as per law. (ANI)

