New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar on Monday provided an update on the ongoing heatwave conditions and stated that Gujarat is currently experiencing a heatwave, with a red alert issued for the state, and the same alert has been issued for West Rajasthan for the next two days.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions currently prevail in Gujarat, for which we have issued a red alert. Red alert has also been issued for West Rajasthan for the coming two days... Heatwave conditions are likely in Punjab in the next three days. In the next four days, we can see heatwave conditions in Haryana."

He further added, "Delhi can see heatwave conditions in the next three days. A western disturbance will influence the Himalayan region from tomorrow night, and its effects will be seen in the Himalayas... Temperatures in the Himalayas will start to fall after tomorrow night and after three days in Punjab and Haryana..."

He also mentioned that heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab in the next three days, and Delhi could face similar conditions in the coming days. Additionally, a Western disturbance will impact the Himalayan region starting tomorrow night, bringing a drop in temperatures to the area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a forecast regarding the onset of a fresh Western Disturbance, which is expected to impact the Western Himalayan region starting April 8.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Delhi and NCR has shown little change in the past 24 hours, with no significant variations in minimum temperatures and a slight rise in maximum temperatures. The maximum temperature recorded in most areas of Delhi has been between 38 to 39°C, while the minimum temperature ranged between 19 to 23°C.

While the minimum temperatures are near normal, the maximum temperatures have been above normal by 2-4°C in several parts of the region.

The sky remained mainly clear throughout the day, with west-north westerly winds blowing at speeds of up to 18 km/h. These conditions have contributed to the ongoing heatwave in the city, which continues to affect residents. (ANI)

