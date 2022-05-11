New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): In order to facilitate decongestion of traffic, the Delhi Government on Tuesday approved the construction of six-lane elevated corridors between Anand Vihar and Apsara border and Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover.

Delhi government approved projects worth Rs 724.36 crores for corridor and flyover development.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

The projects were approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) held on Tuesday.

These projects include the construction of a corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover worth Rs 352.32 crores and a flyover between Anand Vihar RoB to Apsara Border RoB worth Rs 372.04 crores.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com; Check Details Here.

Reviewing the details of the project, Sisodia said, "Lakhs of commuters will benefit from the construction of this flyover and corridor. These projects will eliminate the traffic problems by increasing the capacity of the existing roads and make them safer. Kejriwal government is working on war footing to identify traffic hotspots in the city and decongesting them. Our aim is to decongest Delhi's roads, beautify them and provide a better experience to commuters of Delhi as well as those from other states."

Notably, the stretch between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover is an important part of the ring road connecting South Delhi, Gurgaon and other parts of NCR with North Delhi.

Commuters face heavy traffic here during peak hours. The one-way flyovers and low capacity intersections here lead to heavy traffic jams in the area creating problems for commuters as well as nearby residential colonies. In such a situation, a corridor development between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover will help in decongestion of traffic and will bring relief to lakhs of interstate commuters every day, said the Delhi government.

Further, due to the presence of the Interstate Bus Terminus and the railway station in Anand Vihar, it serves as an important transit location for the city. Along with this, the road is also the main route from North-East Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida. Due to this the traffic load on the existing road has increased significantly.

Delhi government believes the construction of a new flyover will make the traffic easier here.

The key features of the corridor development project between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover include the construction of six-lane elevated corridor from ESI Hospital to the existing Club Road Half Flyover and also making of the existing club road half flyover from two-lane to six-lane. Further, the development of the existing Moti Nagar half flyover from two-lane one way to six-lane two way.

The existing subway ramps near ESI hospital will be shifted towards the service road on both sides of the carriageway. There will be development of RCC drains, footpaths, strengthening and beautification of existing roads and artwork.

The major features of the construction of flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border include six-lane elevated corridor, two up-down ramps to provide direct connectivity to the flyover to the people of the surrounding areas, cycle lanes and multi-utility zones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)