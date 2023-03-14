New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Delhi will host the first International Film Festival in August this year at the Siri Fort auditorium, an official said on Tuesday.

The Delhi government in its Rozgaar Budget had announced last year that it will host a film festival but due to Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and the implementation of a model code of conduct, the plans could not go through.

"The Tourism department has finalised that it will host the film festival between August 17 to 25 at the Siri Fort auditorium," the official informed.

The department will select a jury for the film festival.

The proposal is being prepared and the itinerary of the festivals will be decided in the next one to one-and-a-half months, officials said.

Officials said the films from G-20 member countries will be given preference.

The AAP government last year launched the 'Delhi Film Policy-2022' to promote the city as a hub for movie production through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 30 crore fund to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year.

The film policy aims to promote artistic, creative and cultural expression, to brand Delhi as a vibrant film shooting destination by easing approval processes for movie shooting, and to develop and support local talent by providing a skilled ecosystem in the city, a government statement said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had also allocated Rs 30 crore for the 'Delhi Film Fund' which will help in branding the city as a national and international tourist destination from the point of view of film promotion by attracting filmmakers from across the globe, it said.

