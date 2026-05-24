India News | Delhi to Overhaul Property Registration System, Modernise Sub-Registrar Offices to Curb Delays, Corruption: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Delhi government is preparing to completely overhaul the property registration system in the capital, aiming to make Sub-Registrar offices more modern, transparent and citizen-friendly, with a focus on eliminating delays, corruption and dependence on agents.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday directed officials to introduce major reforms across all Sub-Registrar offices so that citizens can register property smoothly without facing unnecessary hurdles.

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The government's plan seeks to transform these offices into efficient service centres offering time-bound and hassle-free services.

Recently, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the proposed reforms. During the meeting, several companies made presentations showcasing how technology and digital systems have improved public service delivery in other states. Following discussions, the government decided that Delhi should adopt similar models to improve efficiency, increase transparency and boost government revenue.

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Under the proposed plan, Sub-Registrar offices are likely to be developed on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras, with facilities such as air-conditioned waiting areas, help desks, digital support counters, token systems, clean washrooms, drinking water facilities and live tracking of applications. The objective is to reduce long queues and make the registration process more comfortable and efficient for citizens.

The government is also exploring the use of advanced technology to strengthen transparency and security in the system. Online appointment booking, pre-verification of documents and live application tracking are expected to significantly reduce waiting time. Technologies such as AI-based face verification, blockchain-based security systems and digital record management may also be introduced to curb fraud, safeguard property records and reduce disputes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the reforms are aimed at eliminating the role of middlemen and reducing revenue leakage.

She stated, "The system will help stop the role of middlemen and reduce revenue leakage. People should not have to depend on agents for government work. The government wants to create a system where most work is done digitally with less human interference, ensuring faster, transparent and accountable services for citizens."

The government has indicated that detailed implementation plans will be finalised after further consultations with stakeholders and technology partners. (ANI)

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