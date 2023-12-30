New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Delhi traders met Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday regarding the de-sealing of shops.

"Shops in 9 big markets which were sealed 6 years ago will open soon. The Mayor assured that SOP will be made in collaboration with MCD officials in the next 5 days, MCD will de-seal the shops after completing all the paperwork within 1 month," said Chamber of Trade and Industry Chairman Brijesh Goyal.

Six years ago sealing was done in Amar Colony, Defense Colony, Green Park, Hauz Khas, South Ex, Greater Kailash, and Rajendra Nagar markets.

Earlier, on October 20, the Monitoring Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ordered the de-sealing of 392 shops in Lajpat Nagar ahead of Diwali and the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that a court-appointed panel has ordered to de-seal of 392 shops in Lajpat Nagar part-IV sealed in 2018 for violation of norms.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi along with Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal addressed the press conference at the Civic Centre.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, "In 2018, the Monitoring Committee of the Supreme Court had ordered the sealing of the old double-story Ladies Garment Market located in Lajpat Nagar-Part 4."

"Through this order, about 392 shops in the market were sealed. The court had taken this decision due to conducting commercial activities in the residential area and encircling some public land. After this order, the shopkeepers fought their battle for many years. Due to the decision of the Supreme Court, the business of shopkeepers stopped. Their family also had to face difficulties," She added.

She also said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also promised that we would work in the interests of traders as soon as we come into the MCD. This promise is also being fulfilled. Shop owners will have to complete some formalities to get their shops de-sealed. An undertaking will have to be given in which they will have to submit a supplement lease deed."

"Apart from this, any penalty or misuse charge will have to be paid. If there are any other outstanding charges including some conversion charges and parking charges, they will have to be paid. A structural stability certificate will also have to be submitted to MCD. After this all shops will be de-sealed." she added.

Leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal said, "About 400 traders from Delhi and 20 thousand other people were doing business in this Lajpat Nagar Market. A large number of people have gotten relief from this important decision. The Monitoring Committee is requested to take such decisions in the interest of the traders so that the traders can do their business within Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi can also generate revenue. Whatever formalities are required by the MCD, they will be completed as soon as possible. So that the shops can be de-sealed soon." (ANI)

