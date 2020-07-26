New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Delhi Traffic Police died in an accident while on duty at Rajokri flyover here on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred when ACP Sanket Kaushik was managing traffic at the flyover, police added.

He was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead. (ANI)

