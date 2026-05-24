India News | Delhi Traffic Police Launch Drive Against Wrong-side Driving; Challans Issued to Violators at Minto Road

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police has launched a special awareness drive against wrong-side driving in the national capital, issuing challans to violators as part of efforts to strengthen road discipline and improve traffic safety.

The drive was carried out across key stretches of the city on Saturday, with traffic personnel deployed to identify and stop vehicles found moving against the designated traffic flow.

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Visuals from Minto Road showed traffic police officials intercepting two-wheelers and other vehicles violating lane discipline, with on-the-spot challans being issued to offenders during the enforcement action.

Meanwhile, on May 13, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a crucial meeting with Delhi traffic police officials, reviewing the proposals and infrastructure interventions.

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In an X post, Sandhu emphasised the need for a "modern, transparent, and seamless" transit system in the national capital. Highlighting the alignment of these projects with national priorities such as PM Gati Shakti, the Lieutenant Governor stated that the focus remains on developing world-class infrastructure to improve the city's mobility.

"Reviewed the proposals and infrastructure interventions of @dtptraffic today. In line with the national priority for world-class infrastructure and Gati Shakti, our focus remains on building a modern, transparent, and seamless transport & transit system for the city," LG wrote on X.

Sandhu said Delhi Traffic Police has identified 62 major congestion points and initiated over 160 infrastructure interventions, aiming to make the city's roads safer and more efficient.

Highlighting the integration of technology in governance, it was noted that the force is leveraging AI-driven technology through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and incorporating citizen feedback via 'Project SANGAM.'

"Delhi Traffic Police has identified 62 major congestion points and initiated over 160 infrastructure interventions. By leveraging AI-driven technology through ITMS and integrating citizen feedback via Project SANGAM, the force is working towards making Delhi's roads safer and more efficient. Emphasised the urgent need to address wrong-side driving, unauthorised parking, and illegal entry of heavy vehicles in mission mode through a comprehensive IEC and enforcement drive," LG added in X post.

Sandhu reiterated that these efforts in technology, enforcement, and multi-agency coordination are pivotal to building a 'Viksit Dilli' (Developed Delhi) that is safe, efficient, and trusted by all, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a '#ViksitBharat'.

"These efforts in technology, enforcement, and multi-agency coordination are central to building a ViksitDilli that is safe, efficient, and trusted by all, in line with the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji for a Viksit Bharat," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)