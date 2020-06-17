India News | Delhi Traffic Policeman Donates Blood Plasma to Save Colleague After Recovering from COVID-19

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A 42-year-old Delhi Traffic policeman, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, saved the life of a critically-ill colleague by donating his blood plasma, police said on Wednesday.

The donor, Head Constable Vipin was posted in Seemapuri Circle since June 15. He was previously attached with Parliament Traffic Circle in New Delhi district and had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30 while on field duty, they said.

Also Read | 'Congress is Not What it Used to be, For Sure, Says Sanjay Jha After Removal as Party Spokesperson.

According to police, he was admitted to ESI hospital in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh and was discharged on May 13 after recovering from the infection. He then remained under quarantine for 14 days at his home in Vaishali till May 27 and resumed his duty thereafter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Eastern Range) Anjitha Chepyala said on Monday, Head Constable Vipin was approached for the requirement of plasma of blood group O (-ve), a rare blood group, to save the life of critically-ill Inspector who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs.

"He readily agreed to donate it even though he was feeling weak but became a saviour for another patient," the officer said.

AIIMS, New Delhi Director Prof. Randeep Guleria also praised the Head Constable for his voluntary donation of blood plasma for a COVID-19 patient and issued a certificate of appreciation, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)