New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Wednesday urged people to use public transport to help control the deteriorating air pollution level in the national capital and the surrounding regions and said that the government is hiring 1,000 private buses for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme.

While reacting to the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) suggestions for curbing air pollution in Delhi, speaking to ANI Gehlot said, "We held a meeting with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to hire 1,000 private buses to increase fleet for smooth functioning of the odd-even scheme. The rates are almost final; we will issue public notice tomorrow."

"Delhi government is always ready for odd-even. We started it here under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and now it is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap); we are ready to follow it at any notice," he added.

The Transport Ministry has also sent a proposal to Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to permit passengers to travel standing in public transport.

"Since we are requesting people to use public transport instead of private vehicles to curb pollution, I have sent a proposal to DDMA to permit passengers to travel standing in public transport," Gehlot informed.

Further, referring to the commission's suggestion, Gehlot said, "Delhi government is taking all measures (to curb pollution); I appeal neighbouring states to take pollution seriously."

"Pollution problem is not Delhi-centric; it has to do with the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other adjoining states. Concrete steps should be taken by them," he added.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) yesterday issued directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, work from home, among other measures to control air pollution in the region.

As per the commission, trucks should not be allowed to enter the national capital till November 21 except trucks carrying essential commodities.

Related to the directions regarding thermal power plants located within the radius of 300 km of Delhi, out of 11 only five shall be allowed to operate whereas others to remain inoperative till November 30, says the official release.

The anti-pollution body also asked people to encourage work from home And 50 per cent staffs working from offices till November 21 which is again subjected to further changes. (ANI)

