New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Two accused have been arrested brief exchange of fire with police under the Yamuna Khadar area near Metro Yard on Sunday morning, said police.

During exchange of fire one of the accused received bullet injuries and subsequently got arrested along with his accomplice who is a minor after a brief chase by police, they added.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Akki alias Sumit (30), a resident of Harsh Vihar, Delhi and another who is a minor. Duo were involved in a firing incident that happened in O Block under Welcome police station of the city on the night of November 27.

During the intervening nights November 27 and 28, a PCR call was received at Welcome police station regarding firing at O Block.

During investigation, it was found that 2 men had come on a scooty and fired shots outside the house of Abrar Ahmed (45), who is a scrap dealer. Three empty shells were found at the spot; however, no one had been injured in the incident.

Later, Abrar Ahmed also informed that he had received a call on his mobile phone demanding Rs 50 lakhs and the caller claimed that he was calling on behalf of Hashim Baba gang.

Following this, the police registered a FIR and launched a hunt for the accused. On December 3, at around 3:20 am, two suspects were intercepted by the police team near 3rd Pushta, Yamuna Khadar, near Metro Yard. The accused were on a white scooty.

When the duo was signalled to stop, they abandoned their scooty and tried to run away in the darkness. Akki opened fire at the police team, subsequently police team retaliated and Akki sustained a bullet injury to his right lower leg.

The police team managed to subdue the two suspects after a brief chase. Two pistols were recovered from them.

During interrogation, they confessed their crime and it came to light that Akki was close to the Hashim Baba gang. Further investigation is going on, said police. (ANI)

