India News | Delhi: Two Dead After Building Collapses in Mehrauli

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Two people died while three others remain critical following a building collapse in the Mehrauli police station area.

A total of 10 patients were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre following a building collapse in the Mehrauli police station area. The remaining five victims are currently stable and under observation. Out of 10 patients, two were brought dead, three are critical and being taken care of.

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During the rescue operation, DCP South Delhi district Anant Mittal said police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information.

He informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Fire Services, and the Delhi police are engaged in the joint rescue operation.

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"A building has collapsed, and right after that, we got a call regarding this. Immediately, maximum staff from the Mehrauli Police Station arrived at the spot, and it was seen that an old building had collapsed. Its debris has fallen on a structure. It is being told that a canteen of some medical students was running there, and some people might be trapped in it. Till now, our staff has rescued around nine people from here... By creating a green corridor, we have evacuated multiple ambulances from here, and right now the rescue efforts are being done by NDRF, DDMA, Fire and Police, and will continue to do so," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)