New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Two officers posted in the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) have been suspended and nine others issued show cause notices for alleged irregularities in their work, officials said on Tuesday.

The disciplinary actions were taken on the directions of DUSIB CEO K Mahesh, they said.

The DUSIB has suspended Executive Engineer P Saraswat, who is accused of irregularities related to a parking site at Shivaji Palace in Raja Garden area.

According to the officials, Saraswat is accused of defying the Delhi High Court order of February 21 as he failed to take appropriate action to take back possession of the parking site, resulting in loss of revenue to the department.

The second officer who has been suspended is Surender Singh. It was found that he had been allegedly taking unauthorised leaves from the office and was ''wilfully'' absenting himself from May 30 and not responding properly to show cause notices issued by the administration branch of the board.

Seven other officers were issued show cause notices, the officials said.

