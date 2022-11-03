New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): A team of the special staff of Delhi Police apprehended two liquor smugglers. Both accused used to smuggle liquor from Delhi to Bihar, as Bihar is a liquor-banned state. On a tip of secret information, they arrested both accused, carrying 2112 bottles of 90 ml each and six wooden doors. The liquor was hidden in between wooden doors.

On 2nd October a piece of information had been received regarding the smuggling of illicit liquor from Delhi to Bihar by hiding liquor in wooden doors. The same is being loaded in a Tempo and sent to Bihar. Liquor is banned by Bihar Govt. On the basis of secret information, a team of Special Staff was constituted.

Also Read | Indian Companies Turn To Gig Workers Amid Tech Talent Crunch.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP outer north informed that a trap was laid near Janta Flat Sector 25 Rohini. On the tip-off secret informer, a Tata Ace Tempo was stopped. Accused persons namely Roshan Rai resident of Rohini Delhi age 35 years (Driver), and Sarvjeet Singh from Pitampura Delhi age 54 years were overpowered by the vigil team of Special Staff.

The recovered Tempo was checked. A total of six plywood doors were found loaded backside of the tempo. All the recovered doors have been opened with the help of a chisel and hammer.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: One-Year-Old Girl Sleeping With Mother on Footpath in Santacruz Kidnapped, Rescued Within 48 Hours From Solapur; Accused Arrested.

A total of 2112 miniatures of Royal Green whiskey are for sale in Punjab Only 90 ml each have been found in above said plywood doors. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused persons were smuggling the illicit liquor to Bihar for a long by the above-said means. Accused Sarvjeet Singh also wanted in another case which was registered in 2017.

Case FIR No. 869/22 u/s 33/58 Delhi Excise Act has been registered at PS SB Dairy. Both the accused persons have been arrested. The investigation is being carried out for further proceedings of law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)