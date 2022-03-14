New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): An under-construction building has collapsed at Delhi's Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate on Monday, Delhi Fire Service informed.

As many as eight persons have been rescued so far, while a few persons are feared to be trapped under the debris.

"Eight persons rescued from the site after an under-construction building collapses at Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate; search and rescue operation underway," police said.

Delhi Fire Service further added that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) teams have been called.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

