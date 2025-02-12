New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Delhi University won sixteen awards in the 38th AIU Inter-University North West Zone Youth Festival.

DU Culture Council Chairperson Anoop Lather shared information in this regard. He said that 41 participants from 20 Delhi University teams participated in this festival, which was organised from February 8 to 12 at Om Sterling Global University, Hisar. In various competitions, DU participants received five first, four second, five third, one fourth, and one-fifth prizes.

Also Read | Kerala Education Department Initiates Action Against YouTuber for Encouraging Students To Dodge School 'To Avoid Wasting Time'; FIR Lodged.

DU Culture Council Dean Prof. Ravindra Kumar gave detailed information and said that Delhi University has also been the first winner of the overall trophy in the music category, the second winner of the overall trophy in the literature category, and the first runner-up in the overall trophy of the festival.

Professor Ravindra Kumar said that DU teams have won first place in Western Instrumental Solo, Classical Instrumental Solo (Percussion), Western Vocal, on-the-spot Photography, and Quizzes. He also said that DU teams won second place in classical vocal, classical instrumental solo (Non-Percussion), on-the-spot Painting, and Debate categories.

Also Read | Samay Raina Breaks Silence on 'Vulgar Remarks' Controversy Surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia, Says 'Have Deleted All Videos Related to India's Got Latent Show From YouTube'.

Similarly, DU teams have won third place in the categories of Light Vocal (Indian), Group Song, classical dance, Mimicry, and Cartooning. They also obtained fourth and fifth place in the College and Elocution categories, respectively.

Delhi University was established in 1922, and is one of India's premier universities, renowned for its academic excellence and vibrant campus life. With over 90 affiliated colleges, DU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across diverse disciplines.

The university is known for its distinguished faculty, research contributions, and competitive admissions. DU plays a crucial role in shaping India's intellectual and cultural landscape, producing notable alumni in politics, business, and the arts. Its student-driven societies, festivals, and debates make it a hub of dynamic learning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)