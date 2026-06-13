India News | Delhi University Campus of Open Learning Announces Admissions for Language and Professional Courses from June 17

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Campus of Open Learning (COL), University of Delhi, has announced the commencement of admissions for its One-Year Certificate Courses and One-Year Diploma Courses in eight foreign languages, along with several flagship professional programmes offered under the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), School of Open Learning (SOL).

According to COL Director Prof. Payal Mago, the foreign language programmes are being offered in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. These courses are being conducted in collaboration with the Department of Germanic and Romance Studies and the Department of East Asian Studies, University of Delhi.

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She further stated that in order to expand access to quality language education, the Open Learning Development Centre (OLDC) will soon introduce these programmes in online mode, enabling learners from across the country to enrol and participate in the courses.

Strengthening its portfolio of international language offerings, OLDC is also set to launch One-Year Certificate and One-Year Diploma Courses in the Russian language in collaboration with the Department of Slavonic and Finno-Ugrian Studies, University of Delhi. The Russian language programmes will be available in both classroom and online modes.

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In addition to the language courses, admissions for flagship programmes under DDCE, SOL, COL, University of Delhi will begin from June 17, 2026. These include Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Library and Information Science (MLISc), Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc), and Post Graduate Diploma in Advertising and Digital Media Leadership (PGDADLM).

The university said these programmes are designed to provide quality higher education, professional development, and career advancement opportunities through flexible learning pathways suited for working professionals and students.

Interested candidates have been advised to visit the official admission portal of the Campus of Open Learning, University of Delhi, for detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, admission procedures, fee structure, and important dates. (ANI)

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