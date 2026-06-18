India News | Delhi University Climbs Six Places in QS World University Rankings 2027

New Delhi [India] June 18 (ANI): The University of Delhi (DU) has improved its position in the QS World University Rankings 2027. Sharing this information, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh stated that the university has secured a global rank of 322, up from 328 in 2026.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the University has retained its position as the 1st among the Indian Universities and remains 7th overall among all Indian higher education institutions, reaffirming its place among the country's leading higher education institutions, according to an official release.

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The latest edition of the QS World University Rankings evaluated 8,808 institutions worldwide, with 1,504 universities from 106 countries and territories earning a place in the rankings. Among the 52 Indian institutions featured, the University of Delhi continues to strengthen its position both nationally and globally.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, stated, "The improvement in the QS World University Rankings 2027 is a reflection of the dedication and collective efforts of our faculty members, students, researchers, staff, alumni and all stakeholders of the University. The continued rise in our global standing, coupled with our position among India's leading universities, demonstrates the strength of our academic ecosystem and our commitment to excellence in teaching, research, innovation, sustainability and societal engagement. We remain focused on further enhancing the quality, impact and global visibility of the University while contributing meaningfully to the advancement of higher education and nation-building."

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The university achieved a global rank of 322, improving by six positions from 328 in 2026. Its overall score also increased from 42.6 to 43.8. Among Indian universities, it retained its position as the top-ranked public university, while maintaining its 7th-place ranking among all higher education institutions in India.

The university recorded notable gains across several key performance indicators. In Citations per Faculty, it improved from 403 to 318, a rise of 85 positions, reflecting the growing quality, visibility, and impact of its research output. In Sustainability, it advanced from 297 to 240, gaining 57 positions and underscoring its strengthening commitment to environmental sustainability and social impact. Its Employer Reputation ranking improved from 319 to 304, rising 15 positions and highlighting the strong global recognition of University of Delhi graduates among employers.

Among Indian institutions, the university ranked 2nd in Employment Outcomes, 4th in Sustainability (up from 6th in 2026), 4th in International Research Network, and 6th in Academic Reputation, retaining its position in the latter category. (ANI)

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