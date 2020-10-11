New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Delhi University on Saturday released its first cut off list for merit-based undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2020-21.

"The first cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the Academic Year 2020-2021 will be notified/ displayed by the different colleges of the University by Monday, the 12th October 2020," DU said in a press release.

The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the first admission cut-off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode.

The students are requested to complete the admission process within the stipulated time, as ratified earlier on the University website, the release stated. (ANI)

