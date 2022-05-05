New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) on Thursday completed 60 years of its establishment and on the occasion honoured 170 topper students of the last five years, apart from its retired teaching and non-teaching staff.

Established in 1962, the SOL is a constituent college of the University of Delhi. It offers programmes in humanities, social sciences and commerce. Over 1,50,000 students are enrolled in it every year.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders To Provide Reliable Internet Connectivity in Villages.

Speaking at the SOL's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Sita Gosain, former Indian Hockey team Captain, said that if a person is determined nobody can stop him.

"If you are determined and resolute, nobody can stop you from achieving your goal,” Gusain said. She was the chief guest at the event.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road, 6 Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

Dr Vikas Gupta, Registrar, University of Delhi was the Guest of Honour, Megha Parmar, the first woman from Madhya Pradesh to climb the Mount Everest and Kiranjeet Singh Sandhu, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh were the Special Guests.

The Celebration was held under the Chairmanship of Professor Payal Mago, Director of Campus of Open Learning.

Dr Mago talked about the SOL's journey and informed that from this year the new National Education Policy is also being implemented in the SOL.

At the same time, some new courses are starting from this year, she said.

Around 3,000 participants (around 1,500 students of SOL) participated in the celebration via online,.

Speaking at the event, Megha Parmar while sharing her life experience, said: “Students should understand the value of money in life, and learn to make the mind creative and to not give up".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)