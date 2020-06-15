Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Delhi Violence: Charge Sheet Filed in Court in Connection with Murder of Property Dealer

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:56 PM IST
India News | Delhi Violence: Charge Sheet Filed in Court in Connection with Murder of Property Dealer

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Delhi police on Monday filed before a court here a charge sheet in connection with the killing of a 48-year-old property dealer, who was trying to pacify the situation between the two communities during the riots in Northeast Delhi in February.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi police filed the charge sheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Deepti Devesh against 16 persons in the case of alleged murder of the property dealer.

Parvez, a resident of north Ghonda, Shahdara, allegedly received bullet injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (murder), 147 and 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

The offence for murder entail a minimum punishment of life imprisonment and maximum of death penalty.

According to police, on February 25, at around 7 pm, Parvez was found lying in an injured state in one of the lanes in Jaffarabad area.

He received gunshot injuries on his right chest and was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered in this regard at Jaffarabad police station, he said.

During investigation, the police found that he had a .32 bore licensed revolver which had 25 rounds. However, only 13 cartridges were recovered but his revolver is still missing, he added.

He was trying to intercede between the two communities when he was attacked, the police official said.

The 16 persons arrested include the man who had allegedly shot Parvez, he said and added that all the accused were part of the mob inciting riots in the area.

The arrests were made based on CCTV footages and Call Detail Records among other evidences.

The weapon of offence used to kill him and the revolver of the Parvez have not been recovered, the police added.

The riots in Northeast Delhi in February this year claimed the lives of 43 people while over 250 people were injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

