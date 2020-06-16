India News | Delhi Violence: Police Files 7 Charge Sheets Before Court Against 39 Persons in Murder Cases

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Delhi police filed seven charge sheets before a court here on Tuesday in cases of alleged murder of locals during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi police submitted the charge sheets before Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore against 39 persons in connection with the riots that broke out when supporters and those against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan in Bihar's Nalanda Dies by Suicide, Was Shocked by Actor's Untimely Demise: Reports.

Out of the total 39 people arrested in connection with the seven cases of murder, 16 are Hindus and 25 are Muslims, a senior police officer said.

Police further said that all the incidents of alleged murder took place on February 25 during peak rioting.

Also Read | Amada Records Joins T.I., Joyner Lucas, and Khao in the Fight for Black Justice.

In the murder case of one Anwar, who was allegedly shot dead by the mob and later his body was burnt inside his house, five persons were arrested, he said.

On the same day, one Aftab was allegedly killed by the mob and three people were arrested in the case, he added.

Aftab (22) allegedly had sustained 16 grievous injuries on his body and his body was then dumped in a drain, police said.

He further said that the third charge sheet was filed in connection with the murder of Babu who was also allegedly assaulted by the rioters and 16 people were arrested in the case.

The fourth charge sheet was filed in the case of alleged murder of Salman (24), who was shot in head, police said and added that three people have been named as accused in the case.

Vir Bhan (40) had died after receiving bullet injuries in Karawal Nagar area and four people have been charge sheeted in the case, said the police.

Alok Tiwari (32) and Dinesh (35) had died after they were allegedly attacked by the violent mob on February 25 and four people were arrested in each of the cases, he said.

The charge sheets were filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 147 and 148 (rioting), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 34 (common intention).

The offence of murder entail a maximum punishment of death penalty.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)