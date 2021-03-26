New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Delhi government will provide a government job to the brother of Late Ankit Sharma who lost his life during the Delhi violence.

"Delhi Government will provide government job to the brother of Late Ankit Sharma who lost his life during the Delhi riots," said the Chief Minister's office (CMO).

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that 755 FIRs, 1829 arrests and 353 cases were charge-sheeted in the Delhi riots case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)