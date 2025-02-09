Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajendra Gehlot has said that the voters of Delhi removed an obstacle to the city's development by banishing Aam Aadmi Party from power. He said that Delhi voters reposed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his developmental agenda.

"I congratulate BJP workers in Delhi for defeating AAP whose leaders are arrogant and always make false promises to deceive people," Gehlot told ANI.

Also Read | JEE Main 2025 Results: NTA Likely To Declare Session 1 Results by February 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Scores Online.

"We have returned to power after a gap of 27 years. Prime Minister Modi has taken a resolve to make India a developed country. Development was happening in other parts of the country but in Delhi, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal were obstacles. The people of Delhi removed these obstacles by electing BJP which will work for the development of the national capital by delivering good governance," he added.

The BJP won 48 seats in the Delhi Assembly election, the results of which were declared on Saturday. The AAP, which was bidding for a fourth straight term, won 22 seats.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl, Shares Sex Assault Video on WhatsApp in Bhiwandi; 3 Including Another Minor Girl Arrested for Blackmail.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan hailed the party's historic victory and highlighted the INDI Alliance's inability to "contest unitedly", following the BJP's decisive return to power after 27 years.

"After a quarter century, we were able to win Delhi elections. I thank our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for his good governance and for giving the people hope that the same good governance would be delivered to Delhi also," Soundarajan told ANI on Saturday.

The BJP leader said that the Delhi election results signify an "exit" for Kejriwal, who also lost the Delhi Assembly seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma.

"As exit polls predicted, it is an exit for Kejriwal, and this will lead to a split in the INDI Alliance. Even DMK should be worried because they are unable to contest unitedly, as the INDI Alliance and Congress, which had 40 per cent of the votes in 2008, now have almost a hat-trick zero," the BJP leader said.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination in national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in Assembly polls.

AAP had swept the polls in the last two Assembly polls. It won 62 out of the 70 seats in 2020 and got 67 seats in 2015. The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning. Votes were polled on February 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)