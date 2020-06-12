India News | Delhi Wards Committees to Meet on June 26 for Upcoming Elections

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Chairmen of the Wards Committees have fixed the meetings of the committees for the election of their respective chairman and deputy chairman on June 26.

The meeting will be held in the Satya Narain Bansal Sabhaghar in the national capital.

"The Chairmen of the Wards Committees have fixed the meetings of the Wards Committees for the election of their respective Chairman and Deputy Chairman on June 26 in the Satya Narain Bansal Sabhagar, 2nd flood, A-Block, Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-2," North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said.

"Despite the delay in the election process for nearly two months due to COVID-19 pandemic, the term of office shall remain as year defined in Section 2 (67) of the DMC Act, 1957 (Amended 2011) upto March 31, 2021," NDMC said. (ANI)

