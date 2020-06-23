New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Following complaints about the poor upkeep of the Sanskar Ashram complex, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the premises on Monday and directed PWD officials to start the repair work at the earliest, an official statement said.

Senior Public Works Department (PWD) officials accompanied the minister for an inspection of the premises, it said.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 in Ahmedabad: Gujarat High Court Allows Chariot Festival Procession With Limited Number of Devotees, Says Report.

Gautam visited Home for Girls and Home for Boys, SC/ST Hostel for Boys and Girls at Sanskar Ashram, Dilshad Garden.

There were many complaints about the maintenance of the building located in this complex, the statement said.

Also Read | WWDC 2020 Event LIVE News Updates: Apple Silicon, iOS 14, iPadOS 14 & MacOS & Other Features Announced.

The plaster was falling from the ceiling, which can lead to an accident, it said.

Gautam directed the PWD to start the repair work immediately.

Sanskar Ashram Complex houses the Delhi Scheduled Caste Welfare Department office, the SC/ST/OBC Hostel for Boys and Hostel for Girls, the District Office of Social Welfare, homes under the Women and Child Development and the office of the welfare committee.

"The children are being properly attended to by the staff here. But the building is in a poor condition and needs immediate repair. The ceiling plaster is falling off, causing the possibility of an accident. I have ordered the PWD officials to repair this complex immediately," Gautam said.

The minister has been inspecting the various homes run by the Women and Child Development Department for several days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)