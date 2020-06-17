Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Delhi Witness Highest Single-day Spike of 2,414 COVID-19 Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 11:12 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Delhi Witness Highest Single-day Spike of 2,414 COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 2,414 COVID-19 cases.

In a bulletin, the Delhi government informed that there are 47,102 positive cases in the national capital.

Also Read | 'Congress is Not What it Used to be, For Sure, Says Sanjay Jha After Removal as Party Spokesperson.

"With 2414 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, the total number of cases in the national capital reached 47,102 including 27,741 active cases," Government said in the bulletin.

While 67 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 1904.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs.

As many as 510 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated in Delhi today taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 17457.

As per the bulletin, a total of 31,2576 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the national capital.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll due to the virus stands at 11,903.

It includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement