Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Delhi Assembly elections (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): A voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 63.83 per cent turnout among all districts.

The lowest turnout of 53.77 per cent was recorded in the South East district just behind the New Delhi district where a turnout of 54.37 per cent was recorded at 5 pm.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 58.86 per cent, East 58.98 per cent, North 57.24 per cent, North West 58.05 per cent, Shahdara 61.35 per cent, South 55.72 per cent, Central 55.24 per cent and West 57.42 per cent, as of 5 pm.

As of 3 PM today, a voter turnout in the Delhi Assembly elections was recorded at 46.55 per cent, according to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Milkipur assembly constituency recorded a turnout of 65.25 per cent in the bye-assembly elections. The Erode (East) constituency of Tamil Nadu witnessed a turnout of 64.02 per cent as of 5 pm in the by-polls.

Polling for the 70 Delhi Assembly seats and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning at 7 am. Voting has been carried out amid tight security at all polling stations.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police refuted any claims of voter bribery in the Sarai Kale Khan area under the Jangpura assembly constituency.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "openly distributing money" in the Jangpura assembly constituency.

Responding to the allegations by AAP, Delhi Police in a post on X, stated, "Allegations of voter bribery at Sarai Kale Khan were promptly investigated. Police, along with the Exe. Magistrate/Flying Squad Team (FST), ensured thorough verification. No evidence was found to substantiate the claims. Effective Police presence is maintained for peace and order."

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8. (ANI)

