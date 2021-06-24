New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) People in the national capital woke up to partly cloudy skies on Thursday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 28.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius, said the Indian Meteorological Department. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 70 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'moderate' category on Thursday morning. Central Pollution Control Board data showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8.05 am stood at 172.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Wednesday, the maximum and maximum temperatures in Delhi settled at 40 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

