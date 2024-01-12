New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): With the mercury dropping, the power demand in Delhi surged to 5701 MW at 10:49 am on Friday, the highest ever for the winter months.

It broke the previous all-time winter high of 5611 MW recorded on January 10 and 5559 MW recorded on January 5. Since January 1, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 11 per cent.

BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand of 2484 MW and 1185 MW respectively. Upto 60 per cent of the maximum 'winter' power demand of upto 3600+ MW in the BSES area will be met by green power.

Delhi's peak power demand this winter was expected to cross 5700 MW.

Barring January 2, this year, Delhi's peak power demand in the first month remained above 5000 MW.

Delhi's plummeting temperatures continue to push up the city's peak power demand.

Apart from long-term agreements with power plants, over 2000 MW of green power played a significant role in ensuring reliable power supply to BSES consumers during the winter months. 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 540 MW of Hydropower, 500 MW of wind power, ~ 40 MW from Waste-to Energy and ~160 MW of roof-top solar power were installed on roof-tops in South, West, East and Central parts of the national capital.

Notably, BSES uses a mix of advanced statistical forecasting models using complex algorithms, combined with state-of-the-art weather forecasting solutions, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to meet power challenges. (ANI)

