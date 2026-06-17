India News | Delhi Woman Born with Profound Hearing Loss Regains Hearing Through Bilateral Cochlear Implant, Secures Admission to IIT Bombay

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman from Delhi, who was born with bilateral profound hearing loss, has regained access to sound and significantly reduced her dependence on lip reading after undergoing a successful bilateral cochlear implant surgery at a private hospital in the national capital.

The patient, Tina Garg, had been living with severe hearing impairment since early childhood. Following her diagnosis, her family shifted to Chennai to ensure she received early intervention and specialised support at a school for young deaf children. During her formative years, Tina developed strong lip-reading skills, which became the foundation of her communication and academic journey.

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Despite the challenges posed by her condition, Tina remained focused on her studies and excelled academically. With the support of her family, teachers and peers, she secured admission to IIT Bombay for her undergraduate studies. However, everyday communication remained demanding, as she had to rely extensively on lip reading, requiring constant concentration and effort.

While researching treatment options, Tina came across the work of Dr Sumit Mrig, Director and Unit Head of ENT and Cochlear Implant Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka. Encouraged by a recommendation from a relative, she consulted the specialist and opted for bilateral cochlear implant surgery, a procedure in which electronic devices are implanted to directly stimulate the auditory nerve and provide the sensation of sound.

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The surgery was successfully performed, following which Tina underwent a structured auditory rehabilitation programme for six months to help her adapt to and interpret sounds more effectively.

Speaking about the case, Dr Sumit Mrig said that profound hearing loss affects several aspects of a person's life, including communication, confidence, education and social interaction.

"Bilateral cochlear implantation, when combined with appropriate rehabilitation and long-term support, can significantly improve a person's ability to engage with the world. The goal extends beyond improving hearing access; it is about enabling greater independence and quality of life," he said.

Following rehabilitation, Tina experienced a significant improvement in her ability to communicate and engage in daily life. With reduced dependence on lip reading, she gained greater confidence in academic, professional and social settings.

The new phase of her life was marked by another major achievement when she secured admission to IIM Bangalore, one of India's premier management institutions.

Reflecting on her journey, Tina said every stage of life brought unique challenges, but the unwavering support of her family, educators and healthcare professionals gave her the strength to move forward. She described her experience as a reminder of the importance of believing in possibilities and making courageous choices.

The hospital said the case highlights the role of advanced hearing restoration technologies and sustained rehabilitation in helping individuals with hearing loss pursue their aspirations with greater confidence and independence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)