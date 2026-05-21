India News | Delhi: Woman Dies After Fall from Building; Husband, Brother-in-law Arrested in Dowry Death Case

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): A 25-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from a building in Delhi's Inderpuri area, following which police registered a case against her husband and his family members and arrested two accused, officials said on Wednesday.

According to DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) West Sharad Bhaskar, a PCR call was received on May 18 regarding a woman who had fallen from a building near Holi Chowk in Dasghara village under the Inderpuri area. Local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

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The deceased was identified as the wife of Raju Singh, police said.

As the marriage had taken place within seven years, legal proceedings were initiated, and the matter was reported to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karol Bagh. Statements of family members were recorded as part of the inquest proceedings.

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Bhaskar said the Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Rohini inspected the scene and collected evidence.

Based on the enquiry, statements of relatives and the post-mortem examination conducted on Wednesday, an FIR under Sections 80 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to dowry-related offences and common intention, was registered against the husband, Raju Singh, and his two brothers.

Bhaskar said that swift action was taken in the case, and two accused were arrested.

The arrested accused have been identified as Raju Singh, 27, husband of the deceased, and Rajkumar, 22, the younger brother of the husband, both sons of Jaipal Singh.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police added.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father, Suresh, stated that his daughter was subjected to systematic harassment over dowry demands that escalated significantly after a recent wedding in the family.

"They demanded dowry. They asked for a motorcycle, and I gave it to them. And I gave them everything else they asked for, whatever I could afford. I gave everything. We fulfilled the dowry demands," Suresh said.

"Recently, their other son got married. Since that marriage, they started torturing my daughter even more. They used to torture her a lot," he added.

According to the father, the accused compared the dowries received in the two marriages and taunted his daughter over the gifts given during her wedding.

"They said their other son got a 40-inch LED TV while my daughter got only a 32-inch one, and that he received an Apache motorcycle, whereas I had given an HF Deluxe," he alleged.

The father further claimed that the husband had also demanded dowry at the time of marriage and that the family sought a motorcycle and expensive catering arrangements.

According to Suresh, his daughter was physically assaulted but kept the abuse hidden from him to avoid family conflicts. She instead confided in her elder sister, who resides in Delhi, while he lived in their native village.

"My daughter wouldn't tell me much. She was a very simple and innocent girl. She didn't want any fights or arguments, so she never complained. I did whatever best I could for them, but they still kept torturing her... She was beaten up, but she never told me directly. She used to tell her elder sister about it. I live in the village, and her elder sister lives here, so she would share things with her," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)