India News | Delhi: Woman Found Dead with Throat Slit in Kailash Nagar; Police Launch Probe

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A woman was found dead with a sharp weapon injury to her throat in the Kailash Nagar area of East Delhi, police said.

According to police, information regarding the incident was received at the Gandhinagar Police Station at around 4:30 pm. The caller informed authorities that a woman had sustained a severe injury to her throat in the Kailash Nagar area.

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Speaking to ANI on Saturday, DCP Shahdara Rajendra Meena said, "A call was received at the Gandhinagar police station at 4:30 PM, reporting that a woman in Kailash Nagar, Chandalpur, had sustained a sharp-weapon injury to her throat. Upon arriving at the scene, it was observed that the woman had indeed suffered a cut to her throat inflicted by a sharp weapon."

Police reached the spot and found the woman dead. A crime team was subsequently called to the scene to collect evidence and assist in the investigation.

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During preliminary inquiries, police learned that the deceased woman had allegedly been facing marital discord for the past two years.

"Subsequent local inquiries revealed that her relationship with her husband had been strained for the past 2 years... A police team has been constituted to investigate the matter further, and the operations team has been summoned to the site to gather evidence. The deceased woman's name is Rukhsana; her exact age is not yet known, but we are working to verify it," DCP Meena added.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported earlier this week from the Gautampuri area of Seelampur in North East Delhi, a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her residence on June 11.

According to police, information regarding an alleged assault was received by Seelampur Police Station, following which a team rushed to the spot. The woman was found dead inside the house and her body was later shifted to JPC Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the woman may have suffered a fatal head injury caused by a heavy object.

Police said the woman's husband has emerged as the prime suspect in the case. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had allegedly contacted a friend after the incident and claimed that he had slapped his wife, causing her to lose consciousness. He reportedly asked the friend to take her to a doctor before fleeing from the spot.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)