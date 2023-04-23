New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday issued a notice to the police for reportedly failing to register an FIR in the matter of sexual harassment of women wrestlers, said a notice by DCW.

They have complained to the Commission that they gave a written complaint to Delhi Police two days back but their FIR has not been registered yet, added the notice.

Meanwhile, Delhi police said that seven complaints have been received so far, some from Delhi and some from outside. Inquiry is being done into all the complaints. FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, added the Delhi police.

The Delhi Commission for Women has received a complaint regarding the sexual harassment of women wrestlers by Brijbhushan Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India. The complainant has informed the Commission that several women wrestlers including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the Wrestling Federation of India.

The complainant has also informed the Commission that a complaint in this regard was submitted by them at PS Connaught Place on April 21, 2023.

She has further informed that the SHO, Connaught Place on the complaint has taken no action.

She also stated that when she called the SHO, Connaught Place to enquire about the status of the complaint on April 22, 2023, she was informed by him that no FIR has been filed and that action shall be taken on the complaint post-Monday.

She further stated that when she asked him for assurance that the FIR shall be filed by Monday, he answered that he could not guarantee the same.

Further, she has informed the Commission that instead of an FIR being filed in the matter, some of the complainants and their family members have started getting phone calls enquiring about the identities of the complainants from an IPS officer posted in the Department of Sports, MYAS. The complaints received by the Commission are attached herewith. (ANI)

