India News | Delhi: Youth Shot in Head After Argument at Amar Colony Market

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy was shot allegedly after confronting a group of men who had passed objectionable comments at his female friend, the victim's father said on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place late Tuesday evening. According to Delhi police sources, one of the accused in the shooting incident was apprehended. The accused apprehended by the Delhi Police in the Amar Colony case is a minor and is not the main shooter.

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Speaking to ANI, the victim's father recounted the distressing moments leading to the discovery of the crime, stating that he initially received a misleading account of the situation.

"At 8 pm last night, I got a call from my son's friends that he had met with an accident and I should reach the hospital soon," the father said, adding, "When I reached Moolchand hospital, I got to know that it was not an accident, but my son had been shot."

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Providing further details based on information provided by the victim's companions, the father explained that his son and three to four of his friends had gone out to eat when the confrontation began.

"His friends said that, as 3-4 of them had gone out to eat, a few men made objectionable comments towards their woman friend. When my son objected to them passing comments, those men beat up my son and shot him," the father alleged.

The 17-year-old boy sustained bullet injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire at him following an altercation at an eatery in the Amar Colony area of South East Delhi on Tuesday evening, Delhi Police said.

Police sources said the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. They further stated that one of the accused had opened fire for the second time this year.

The injured boy was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition was stated to be critical but stable, police added. No other person was injured in the incident.

According to police, "a PCR call regarding the firing incident was received at PS Amar Colony at around 7:54 pm. During the initial enquiry, police found that the victim was sitting at the eatery with a girl when a group of boys passed by and one of them allegedly touched the victim's chair. The victim objected to it, following which the group left the spot."

Delhi Police said the "group returned after around 4-5 minutes and one of the boys allegedly fired one round at the victim before fleeing from the spot."

Crime teams inspected the spot, and multiple police teams have been deployed to analyse CCTV footage and conduct technical surveillance to identify and apprehend the accused persons.

The Delhi Police is currently investigating the case, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)