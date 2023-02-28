New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here a day after he was shot at allegedly by unidentified persons in Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was shot on Monday at a cable operator's office. The footage of the incident is taking rounds on social media, in which two persons after entering the office can be seen firing several rounds at three persons sitting inside while they are trying to escape the attack.

Hitesh, one of the three men, sustained two gunshot injuries and succumbed in the hospital, they said.

According to police, Three motorcycle-borne men reached a cable operator's office in Chanchal Park in outer Delhi's Ranhola area. While one of them stood outside, the other two went inside and fired three shots at Hitesh. Soon after, the three assailants fled the spot.

Police added 13 empty cartridges were found outside the office. The motive is being ascertained.

