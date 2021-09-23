New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): After getting a male ostrich from Chandigarh zoo on Wednesday, Delhi zoo is planning to get a female ostrich from the Southern part of India.

Delhi Zoo Director Sonali Ghosh said, "Interestingly, the ostrich we have got from Chandigarh zoo belongs to the same clutch of eggs we have here. There were not enough female ostrich. Now we have to find female ostrich for them. COVID-19 has slowed down the entire process, but we will do it."

"However, the new ostrich is under quarantine period at present, so the visitors will not be able to see it for a while," the director added.

On September 22, the male ostrich from Chandigarh's Chhatbir zoo was shifted to Delhi.

According to a study conducted by scientists CCMB, IIT Rookie, the flightless bird ostrich is native to Africa, however, the study claimed that it inhabited India about 25,000 years ago.

Over the last 200 years, the wild common ostrich population has declined drastically. Ostriches do well in captivity and may live up to 50 years both in and out of the wild reserves. (ANI)

