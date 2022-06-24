New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Delhiites on Friday witnessed a clear and warm day with the maximum temperature settling one notch above normal at 39.3 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature for the day was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius--five degrees below normal.

The relative humidity in the union territory hovered between 67 to 40 per cent in the past 24 hours, the IMD said.

The MeT department has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Saturday, pegging the maximum and minimum temperatures around 40 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather office has indicated that the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 degrees Celsius over most parts of the North-West India during the next two days, adding that there will be no significant change thereafter.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 197 i.e. in the moderate category at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

