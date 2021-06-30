New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The active number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has dropped to 1,379, the lowest after February 28.

The national capital had witnessed 94 fresh COVID infections and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

The capital registered 240 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,07,832.

The new cases pushed the cumulative caseload of the national capital to 14,34,188 while the new fatalities mounted the COVID death toll to 24,977. The positivity rate of 0.12 per cent was registered after 56,899 tests conducted during the 24-hour period.

The fatality rate in the national capital currently stands at 1.74 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 2,03,158 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, while cumulative 77,53,986 beneficiaries have been inoculated.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then.

After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a phased unlocking process from May 31. The Delhi government has also allowed gymnasiums to open with 50 per cent capacity and permitted weddings at banquet halls, marriage halls, and hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)