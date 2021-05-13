New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Taking note of media reports raising suspicion on the sudden transfer of Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt, Commandant Major General Vasu Vardhan, the Indian Army on Thursday called it a routine posting carried out as part of a larger HR management plan.

"It is clarified that the posting order is part of a larger HR management plan within the Armed Forces Medical Services. The current Commandant who has completed a tenure of more than 18 months is scheduled to superannuate in August 2021. The second senior-most officer in the same hospital, Brig Sandeep Thareja who stands approved for promotion to the rank of Major General is also scheduled to be posted out on promotion in the same timeframe," Indian Army said in a statement.

The Army said the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt is the hub of COVID treatment for all serving personnel, veterans and their dependents in Delhi, and therefore, turnover of two senior-most and important functionaries of the hospital at the same time when it would still be treating COVID patients would not have been in the best interest of the establishment.

"Therefore, it is a considered and deliberate decision to post Maj Gen SK Singh, another competent medical professional, as Commandant Base Hospital so that there is adequate overlap and continuity in the top hierarchy of the hospital in these challenging times," the statement said.

The Army noted that the current Commandant has been handling a very high-pressure appointment, personally treating COVID patients (being a Pulmonologist) apart from overseeing the administration of the hospital for over a year.

"In addition, the General officer went through a personal bereavement recently. Sidestepping the officer to a different assignment would assist the officer to de-stress and plan his superannuation which is also an important aspect of HR management," the statement added.

Notably, Commandant Major General Vasu Vardhan has been transferred as 'Additional Officer' to Army Hospital (Research and Referral), in Delhi itself. (ANI)

