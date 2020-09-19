New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Delhi recorded 4,071 fresh instances of COVID-19 infection in a day taking the tally of cases in the city to over 2.42 lakh on Saturday, with the authorities conducting more than 61,000 tests the previous day.

Thirty-eight new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,945, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The city has 32,064 active cases on Saturday, it said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4907 on Friday.

The Saturday bulletin said the death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 4,945, and the total number of cases climbed to 2,42,899.

