New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The national capital's COVID-19 tally rose to 3.09 lakh on Sunday with 2,780 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 5,769 as 29 more people succumbed to the disease, authorities said.

The total number of cases in the national capital stands at 3,09,339, they said.

This is the 10th day on the trot that the city has reported less than 3,000 new cases. A total of 2,866 cases were recorded on Saturday, 2,860 on Friday, 2,726 on Thursday and 2,871 on Wednesday.

The city reported 29 deaths on Sunday -- the lowest since September 25 when 24 fatalities were recorded. The fatality count was 48 on Saturday, 39 on Friday, 37 on Thursday and 35 on Wednesday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,81,869 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated.

As many as 48,753 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday. Of these, 10,801 were RT-PCR tests and 37,952 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 36,23,419 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far -- 1,90,706 tests per million population.

