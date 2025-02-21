New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Friday said that Delhi's double-engine government was working on mission mode.

Lashing out at the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, Chugh said that both the parties had paused the development of the national capital for 27 years.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said "Delhi's double-engine government is working on mission mode. The 27 years of Congress and AAP-da paused the development of Delhi... The development of Delhi was running in back gear... BJP will work to make Delhi a world state. I want to tell the former CMs of Delhi, Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal, that the BJP is going to fulfil all the promises..."

Stating the condition of Punjab, Chugh said that no promises had been fulfilled in the state in the last three years and further stated that the countdown for the government in Punjab has started.

"Three years of government have passed in Punjab and no promises have been fulfilled. The countdown for the government in Punjab has started..." he further said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also attacked the opposition for questioning the newly formed Delhi Government.

Highlighting her newly formed government's immediate actions, she added, "We had a cabinet meeting on day one, immediately after taking the oath, and we cleared the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was blocked by AAP. We gave a benefit of Rs. 10 lakhs to the people of Delhi on the first day. They don't have any right to question us."

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized that the top priority of the newly formed BJP government in the national capital is to fulfil all the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that the government is dedicated to bringing Ayushman Bharat to Delhi as soon as possible.

He stated that treating and discarding polluted water, potholes, transportation, and hospitality are also the government's priorities.

"We have a lot of priorities. Fulfilling the promises made by PM Modi and in our manifesto is our priority. We are dedicated to bringing the Ayushman Bharat to Delhi as soon as possible. Treating and discarding polluted water, potholes, transportation, and hospitality are our priorities... " the Delhi Minister said. (ANI)

