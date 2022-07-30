New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in the national capital for the next five days, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said on Saturday.

Light rainfall early in the morning kept the mercury down in the city, with the maximum temperature settling at 32.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the weather office said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 81 per cent, the IMD said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'good' (49) category around 9.30 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

