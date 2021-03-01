New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Mercury dropped by a few notches in the national capital on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meterological Department.

The city had registered a low of 15.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the maximum temperature was 32.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 11.8 degrees Celsius early morning on Monday, one notch below the normal, an IMD official said.

"Delhi witnessed a fall of 6 degree in minimum temperature during last 48 hours. From 17.8 to 11.8 degree. Similar trend across North West and central India. #DelhiWinters," tweeted Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of private weather forecaster agency Skymet.

According to the India Meterological Department (IMD), sky will be clear on Tuesday with mist in the morning.

"Mainly clear sky. Mist in the morning. Strong surface winds with speed between 20-30 kmph during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 29 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively,” the IMD said.

The Palam Observation station recorded a low of 14.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, according to the IMD.

On February 25, Delhi had recorded a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the last month.

