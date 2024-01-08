New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Following the directions of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain inspected the URS transit camp on Sunday and reviewed the various government facilities available in the camp.

The minister affirmed the Delhi government's commitment to facilitating a seamless experience for pilgrims attending the 812th URS of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif.

"During the visit, the Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister directed the agencies to gear up for making arrangements for the pilgrims arriving to attend the URS of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif. The pilgrims stay in Delhi for a few days before they depart to take part in the annual URS," as per a press release from the Office of the Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Delhi Govt.

The Food and Civil Supplies Minister directed the concerned agencies to ensure the pilgrims have a comfortable stay in the transit camp to be set up in Burari ground.

"The minister also informed that this year around 1 lakh pilgrims from different states of the country would visit the URS camp at Burari Ground, wherein the amenities available include camps for stay, drinking water, electricity, public conveniences, medicines, ambulances, medical facilities, local shopping facilities, a railway information centre, bus parking and transport facility have been made available," as per the release.

Minister Imran Hussain, while observing the cold weather, gave the necessary directions for adequate arrangements of government facilities. Minister directed to arrange hot water for pilgrims at the URS camp. "The Kejriwal government feels proud to serve the pilgrims carrying the message of peace, harmony, and tranquillity," he stated.

The Food and Civil Supplies Minister further stated that the URS ground area will be covered while keeping the safety of pilgrims in mind, and CCTV cameras will also be installed at the camp.

"The minister also instructed to showcase the Sufi gallery through an electronic exhibition at the Delhi government's URS camp and ensure adequate lighting at the camp. He also directed to control the dust pollution at the URS transit camp area," as per the release. (ANI)

