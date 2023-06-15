New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Students of various coaching centres in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar staged a protest and blocked the road after a fire broke out in a coaching centre building earlier today.

The students raised slogans and held posters demanding justice.

Meanwhile, the fire-fighting operation in the building that housed the coaching centre concluded on Thursday afternoon with fire service officials saying that some students got scared and came out of the window.

The officials said that 11 fire tenders were sent to the spot and all persons have been rescued from the building.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said the fire has been controlled.

"We received info about a fire in a building. Later we came to know that it is a coaching centre and some children are trapped in it. We sent a total of 11 fire tenders to the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Some children got scared and came out of the window. Four children have sustained minor injuries," he said.

Visuals showed smoke coming out of the top floor of the building and students sliding down using a rope with bags on their backs.

"About 25 to 30 students have been injured, and efforts are being made to see how serious they are," said DCP North-West Jitender Meena.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said the fire broke out in an electricity meter of the building.

"A few students received injuries as they were escaping from the building where the fire broke out today. No person is trapped in the building. The fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building. Panic caused due to rising smoke," she said.

Meanwhile, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited in a statement said, "Regarding the recent fire incident at the coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar, this is to clarify that the reason for the fire is currently unknown. According to on-ground team inspection and prima facia, the smoke triggered in the Air Conditioning unit on the fourth floor and not around the electricity meters; however, the police have barricaded the area, and further investigation is underway."

"All persons have been rescued from the building, the fire-fighting operation has concluded," the Fire Services official said. (ANI)

