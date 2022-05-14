New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Of the 27 retrieved bodies, only seven have been identified till Saturday afternoon in the massive fire incident that engulfed a four-storey building near Delhi's Mundka metro station yesterday.

Medical Superintendent of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Dr SK Arora, today said that bodies that were burnt in the Mundka fire are being identified. "So far, 7 bodies have been identified," Arora said.

Also Read | .

Officials at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where the retrieved bodies and the injured were taken, informed that family members are still looking for missing persons.

"The fire that broke out in Mundka yesterday saw the hospitalisation of 12 patients. All 12 patients received superficial burns or minor burns. We have discharged them all after giving treatment to them. Today after 8:30 in the morning, 2 more patients were admitted. They also received minor burns and after providing treatment, we have discharged them. Apart from them, we received 27 dead bodies. All 27 bodies were burnt to a great extent. They are charred bodies. All the bodies are in the mortuary and further process of identification is going on," Arora said.

Also Read | Manik Saha, Rajya Sabha MP, Elected as New Tripura CM.

"As of now, we have identified seven bodies and the family members of seven others have reached the hospital for identification of the bodies. The process of identification is going on," he said.

"As a universal policy, we will do the DNA extraction of all the bodies. DNA analysis will be done of bodies and the relatives too. We are taking the blood of the relatives. As soon as the bodies are identified, a postmortem will be done and bodies will be handed over to the families," he told.

Meanwhile, a help desk has been set up at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to provide the correct information to those whose family members are missing or injured and admitted to the hospital.

"We are maintaining constant vigilance. Our team has handled it very well. We were able to give the required care to both patients," he further said.

A total of 27 people died and several injured in the fire incident near Mundka metro station on May 13. A total of 50 people have been rescued so far, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District), Sameer Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)